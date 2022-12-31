Bank of New Hampshire Buys 445 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $152.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

