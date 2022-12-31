Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.98 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

