Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 366.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

