Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $36,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD opened at $248.11 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

