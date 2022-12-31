1,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

