Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 679 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,169,045 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of Block stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $165.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.