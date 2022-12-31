Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 679 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,169,045 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Block stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $165.33.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
