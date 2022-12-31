2,033 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

