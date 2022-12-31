Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

