First City Capital Management Inc. Has $875,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after buying an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after buying an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after buying an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after buying an additional 4,447,807 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

