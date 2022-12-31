Fundamentun LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,988 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



