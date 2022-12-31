Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.