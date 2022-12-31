Fundamentun LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 144,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 174,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

