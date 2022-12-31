Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,326 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

