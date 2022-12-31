W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

