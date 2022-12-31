Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.