Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

