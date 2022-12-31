Fundamentun LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

