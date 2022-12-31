Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

