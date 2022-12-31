Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 13,620 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average is $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

