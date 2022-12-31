NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

