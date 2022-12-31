Islay Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

