Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $356,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.