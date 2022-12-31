Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,313 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $161.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

