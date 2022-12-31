Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 147 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $265.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

