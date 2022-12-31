Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 440 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.41 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $463.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.