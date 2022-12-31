Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

