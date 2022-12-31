iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

