Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

