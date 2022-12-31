Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average is $240.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

