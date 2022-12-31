Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

