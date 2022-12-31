Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Visa by 80.4% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.01. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

