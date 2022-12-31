Patron Partners LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.