5,411 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.