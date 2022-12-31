Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

