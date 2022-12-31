Patron Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

