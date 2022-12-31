Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Visa by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $207.76 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

