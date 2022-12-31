UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $530.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.72. The company has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

