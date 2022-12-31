TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.