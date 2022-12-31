Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

