Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 124,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,711,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

