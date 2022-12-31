Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fortinet worth $99,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

