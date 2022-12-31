Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,073.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 89.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

FIS opened at $67.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

