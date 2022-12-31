Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $98.07.

