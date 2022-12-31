Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,698 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

