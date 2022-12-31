Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $647.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

