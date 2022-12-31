Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,477.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.