Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.90 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

