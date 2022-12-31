Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

