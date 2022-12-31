Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,199 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.