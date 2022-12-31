Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 439 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

